Erik ten Hag Returns to FC Twente as Technical Director

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to return to FC Twente as technical director, signing a contract until 2028. Returning to where his career began, Ten Hag aims to enhance the club's technical foundation. He previously held roles at Bayern, Ajax, and Leverkusen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:39 IST
Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag, the former manager of Manchester United, is heading back to FC Twente as their new technical director, commencing next season. The Dutchman, who has penned a contract lasting until mid-2028, returns to the club where he both started and ended his playing career.

Set to take over on February 1, the 55-year-old will replace Jan Streuer, who is retiring at the close of the current season. Expressing his enthusiasm, Ten Hag said, "Returning to FC Twente, where my passion for football began, is both wonderful and special."

Ten Hag's career has included roles at various clubs, including Bayern Munich, Ajax, and, most recently, Bayer Leverkusen. Despite being approached by Ajax for a return, he declined, showing continuing dedication to furthering FC Twente's development.

