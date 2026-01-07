PV Sindhu Shines at Malaysia Open 2026: Triumphs Amidst Mixed Indian Fortunes

India's premier shuttler PV Sindhu has successfully advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open 2026, securing a straight-games triumph at Kuala Lumpur's Axiata Arena on Wednesday, according to Olympics.com. Ranked 18th globally in the BWF women's singles rankings, Sindhu triumphed over world No. 33 Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei with scores of 21-13, 22-20, moving into the tournament's second round.

Sindhu initially struggled to find her pace but managed a slight 11-9 lead at the mid-game interval in the first game, eventually settling and comfortably clinching the game. The subsequent game posed a more formidable challenge, yet Sindhu prevailed, narrowly winning a tie-breaker. This victory marks Sindhu's third consecutive win against Sung Shuo-yun. She now faces a formidable task against Japan's world No. 9, Tomoka Miyazaki, in the pre-quarterfinals.

India's success was mirrored in the men's doubles, where Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy booked their second-round ticket. The third-seeded pair defeated Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan 21-13, 21-15 in a seamless 35-minute match. This win extends their unbeaten record against Lee and Yang to 6-0. However, India's women's and mixed doubles faced setbacks, with subsequent losses marking an overall challenging day for the team at the prestigious tournament.