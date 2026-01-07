Left Menu

Lionel Messi: From the Pitch to Club Ownership

Lionel Messi, after extending his contract with Inter Miami till 2028, expresses a preference for club ownership over coaching in his post-football career. Already a part owner of Uruguay's Deportivo LSM, Messi envisions growing his club and offering opportunities to young players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:59 IST
Lionel Messi: From the Pitch to Club Ownership
Lionel Messi

Famed soccer star Lionel Messi signaled a shift in his career goals, emphasizing a desire to own a club rather than take up coaching once he retires from playing. In a recent interview on Luzu TV, the Argentine icon shared his intention to focus on management, hoping to start and grow his own club.

Messi, who inked a three-year deal with Inter Miami valid through 2028, has already dabbled in club ownership. He is part owner of Deportivo LSM in Uruguay, alongside teammate Luis Suarez. Suarez expressed their shared vision of nurturing local talent through the club back in 2018.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been making waves on and off the field. In the most recent MLS season, Messi clinched the Golden Boot and became the first player to win consecutive MVP awards, underscoring his legendary status in soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

