Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Todd Bowles returning as Buccaneers' coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times via text on Wednesday that he will be returning for the 2026 season, the newspaper reported. Bowles led the franchise to NFC South titles in each ‌of his first three seasons as coach, but Tampa Bay missed the playoffs in 2025 with an 8-9 record.

Figure skating-Americans in incredible shape for Milano Cortina, U.S. figure skating CEO says

U.S. Figure Skating chief executive Matt Farrell said he expects the American team to arrive at next month's Milano Cortina Olympics in "incredible shape," pointing ⁠to recent results and a broader revival of interest in the Games in the United States. The U.S. has been dominant on the international stage in the run-up to the Games, capturing gold in three of the four disciplines at the World Championships in March and at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Japan last month.

Avalanche to visit Mammoth for 2027 Winter Classic

The Colorado Avalanche will face host Utah Mammoth in the 2027 Winter ​Classic at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the NHL announced Wednesday. The outdoor game's date and start time have yet to be released. All but one of the previous Winter Classics were played on ‍New Year's Day or Jan. 2.

Tennis-Gauff leads US past Greece into United Cup semis, Swiss edge Argentina

The U.S. reached the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament after beating Greece 2-1 in Perth on Wednesday, as Coco Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari before returning to clinch victory for the defending champions in the doubles. Gauff, a two-times Grand Slam champion, beat Sakkari 6-3 6-2 in an hour and 26 minutes to put the U.S. in front.

Report: Inter Miami close to retaining playoff hero Tadeo Allende

Inter Miami are finalizing the retention ⁠of playoff standout Tadeo ‌Allende on a permanent transfer from the Spanish club Celta ⁠Vigo, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Allende scored well into stoppage time in the MLS Cup in December to punctuate Miami's 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. His record ninth goal of the MLS postseason sealed the club's first league title.

Ex-North Carolina QB Gio Lopez ‍transfers to Wake Forest

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his career 75 miles to the west after signing with Wake Forest on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons needed a new signal caller with Robby Ashford out of eligibility.

Cubs acquire Marlins RHP ​Edward Cabrera

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins for top prospect Owen Caissie and two other minor leaguers on Wednesday. Caissie, an outfielder, was the Cubs' No. 1 prospect ⁠and has long been coveted by Miami. The Marlins also acquired infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon in the deal.

NFL sees second highest TV ratings on record for regular season

The NFL closed the regular season with an average audience of 18.7 million per game across TV ⁠and digital, the league's second-highest mark since Nielsen began tracking in 1988 and just shy of the 1989 record of 19.0 million. The 2025 figure marked a 10% rise from last season (17.5 million) and 7% from 2023, per league and Nielsen data.

Golf-Sprague resigns as PGA of America CEO to prioritise family

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has decided to step down from his position so he can help care for his mother ⁠and mother-in-law, the organisation said on Wednesday. Sprague, who was named CEO in December 2024, will continue to advise the board and his still-to-be-named successor to ensure a smooth transition, the PGA of America said in a press ⁠release.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Cincinnati knocks off No. ‌11 Iowa State

Mya Perry posted 26 points and went 4-for-6 from 3-point range as host Cincinnati upset No. 11 Iowa State 71-63 in Big 12 play on Wednesday. Caliyah DeVillasee added 13 points, and Kylie Torrence had a team-leading nine rebounds for Cincinnati (6-10, 1-3), which used an 8-0 run to grab an early 12-5 lead ⁠in the first quarter, played a close, back-and-forth game for the middle two periods, then pulled away late. The Bearcats hung on despite not making any ‍field goals for the last 5:19 of the game.

