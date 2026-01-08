"Body is holding together": Mitchell Starc after winning Player of the Series award in Ashes

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who was named Player of the Series in the recently concluded Ashes series against England, which the hosts won 4-1 after winning the fifth Test in Sydney by five wickets, opened up about feeling tired before he praised Australian and English fans for constant support throughout the series. In the five-match Ashes series, the left-arm pacer scalped 31 wickets in 10 innings at a superb average of 19.93, along with two five-wicket hauls. Starc, who finished as the highest wicket-taker, played a crucial role in Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory over the Ben Stokes-led England.

Starc took the responsibility in the absence of veteran pacers Pat Cummins, who played the Adelaide Test and Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out due to injury. Apart from bowling, Starc notched up 156 runs with the bat, along with two half-centuries. "It feels like it's going ok. The body is holding together, and it's a great group to be a part of. I'm a little bit tired. Between Scott Boland, Michael Neser and I we've been told we're not on the younger side of things, but we've worked hard as a group. I'm glad I got a few runs at the start of the series, even though I didn't at the end. The partnership in Brisbane with Boland was a big one for us," Starc said during the post-match presentation.

After winning the Player of the Match award,Travis Head said that he will cherish the first two centuries in the first three Tests when everything was on the line. "It's special. I've always found it tough to bat here. Nice to face the new ball and contribute. I probably hold a couple of hundred in the first three Tests when everything was on the line. Nice to finish the series well," Head said.

Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England. The Steve Smith-led Australia clinched the five-match series 4-1 against Ben Stokes' England. Earlier in the series, the hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

Brief Scores: England: 384 and 342 (Joe Root 160, Jacob Bethell 154, Michael Neser 4/60, Mitchell Starc 3/72) vs Australia: 567 and 161/5 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 138, Brydon Carse 3/108, Josh Tongue 3/42). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)