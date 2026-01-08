"We could have done better": England captain Ben Stokes after losing Ashes 4-1

After losing the five-match Ashes series 4-1 against Australia, England captain Ben Stokes said that his side could have done better. Steve Smith-led Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, clinching the Ashes 4-1.

Earlier in the series, the hosts won at Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne. During the post-match presentation, Stokes felt his side was 100 runs short and allowed Australia to take a sizable lead in their first innings.

Stokes hailed Jacob Bethell's knock as "incredible." 22-year-old Bethell smashed a fighting century before being dismissed at 154 off 265 deliveries, including 15 fours in the second innings that allowed England to post a target of 160 runs. "It was a great game to be involved in. We should have got 100 more, and we allowed Australia to get 100 too many in the first innings. Australia are an incredible team. They had individuals who stood up. Full credit to them. But we know we could have done better. Time for reflection is not right now. We've got a long time away to reflect on it. Come June, when we next play, hopefully we can put the wrongs right. That knock from Beth was simply incredible. Josh Tongue keeps going from strength to strength. He keeps impressing. We've got some unbelievable talent," Stokes said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Coming to the match, England posted 384 in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Veteran batter Joe Root top-scored with 160 runs off 242 deliveries, along with 15 fours. This was Root's second hundred in the Ashes series after the Brisbane Test. Vice-captain Harry Brook played a fighting knock of 84 runs off 97 balls, with the help of six fours and one six. Jamie Smith made 27 off 62 balls, including three boundaries.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), Scott Boland (2/85), Cameron Green (1/85), and Marnus Labuschagne (1/14) were among the wicket-takers. In response, Australia notched up 567 in 133.5 overs and took a 183-run lead. Captain Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries.

Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six. For Three Lions, Brydon Carse (3/130), Josh Tongue (3/97), captain Ben Stokes (2/95), Will Jacks (1/34), and Jacob Bethell (1/52) picked wickets. In the second innings of England, the 22-year-old Jacob Bethell played a fantastic knock of 154 off 265 deliveries, including 15 fours.

Opener Ben Duckett (42 off 55 deliveries, including six fours) and Harry Brook (42 off 48 balls, with the help of five fours) helped England make 342 in their second innings, setting up a target of 160 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/72), Scott Boland (2/46), Michael Neser (1/55), and Beau Webster (3/64) scalped wickets.

While chasing, Head (29), Jake Weatherald (34), and Marnus (37) ensured Australia won the fifth and final Test by five wickets against England. Josh Tongue scalped a three-wicket haul (3/42), having a decent outing with the ball for the visitors. For his outstanding performance with the ball, Starc was named Player of the Series, whereas Travis Head, who was the highest run-getter with over 600 runs in this series, was named Player of the Match. (ANI)

