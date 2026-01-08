England''''s Harry Brook apologizes for nightclub incident in New Zealand before Ashes

Left Menu

Englands Harry Brook apologized on Thursday for clashing with a nightclub bouncer in October during the tour of New Zealand that preceded the Ashes series that Australia comprehensively won 4-1.Londons Telegraph reported that Brook, the England white-ball captain, was hit by a bouncer after being denied entry to the club in Wellington on Oct. 31, the day before the third and last one-day international against New Zealand.Brook was fined about 30,000 pounds 40,300 at the time and given a final warning for his future conduct.

England's Harry Brook apologized on Thursday for clashing with a nightclub bouncer in October during the tour of New Zealand that preceded the Ashes series that Australia comprehensively won 4-1.

London's Telegraph reported that Brook, the England white-ball captain, was hit by a bouncer after being denied entry to the club in Wellington on Oct. 31, the day before the third and last one-day international against New Zealand.

Brook was fined about 30,000 pounds ($40,300) at the time and given a final warning for his future conduct. He was not stripped of the white-ball captaincy.

The incident was revealed after England lost the fifth and final Ashes test by five wickets in Sydney. Brook was also the test vice-captain.

"I want to apologize for my actions," Brook said in a statement. "I fully accept that my behavior was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team. Representing England is the greatest honor of all, which I take seriously, and I am deeply sorry for letting down my teammates, coaches and supporters." The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was "aware of this incident and it has been dealt with through a formal and confidential ECB disciplinary process." Brook said he was "determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field." Following the nightclub incident, Brook led England in the ODI against New Zealand which started at 2 p.m. He scored 6 and New Zealand won by two wickets to sweep the series 3-0.

Brook will continue to captain England for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in two weeks followed by the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India next month.

His behavior in New Zealand preceded reports of England players over-indulging in alcohol in the resort town of Noosa, during time off between the second and third Ashes tests, both of which England lost.

England players and management are undergoing a performance review following a disappointing Ashes campaign after the squad travelled to Australia with high expectations.

