Left Menu

India’s Call to Action: Transforming Sports Governance for Asian Games Success

India's sports administrators face a pivotal moment as they are urged to prioritize athletes' needs over personal outings at major events. A strategic plan to elevate India's sports standing, supported by government backing, calls for a rigorous focus on training, discipline, and international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:10 IST
India’s Call to Action: Transforming Sports Governance for Asian Games Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent Sports Governance Conclave, India's sports administrators received a stern warning: prioritizing family outings over athlete support at multi-sport events will no longer be tolerated. Officials were urged to submit names for the Asian Games contingent by January 15, with a clear mandate to remain fully available for athletes during competitions.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside key Indian Olympic Association figures and National Sports Federations' leaders, outlined a comprehensive 10-year medal strategy backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The approach emphasizes a focused improvement in India's medal tally, projecting 111 medals for the upcoming Asian Games, up from the previous best of 106.

The strategy also stressed the need for training athletes in cultural etiquette, essential for participation in Japan's sensitive environment. With ambitious goals set for future Olympic Games, including a significant medal haul by 2048, the government has proposed new reforms in coaching and sports governance to ensure sustained success and international competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.

Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, ...

 Global
2
If there are strong players in aviation, it will be good for country: Former aviation minister Praful Patel in interview to PTI.

If there are strong players in aviation, it will be good for country: Former...

 Global
3
After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: Mamata at Kolkata rally.

After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: ...

 India
4
Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026