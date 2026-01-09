India’s Call to Action: Transforming Sports Governance for Asian Games Success

At a recent Sports Governance Conclave, India's sports administrators received a stern warning: prioritizing family outings over athlete support at multi-sport events will no longer be tolerated. Officials were urged to submit names for the Asian Games contingent by January 15, with a clear mandate to remain fully available for athletes during competitions.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside key Indian Olympic Association figures and National Sports Federations' leaders, outlined a comprehensive 10-year medal strategy backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The approach emphasizes a focused improvement in India's medal tally, projecting 111 medals for the upcoming Asian Games, up from the previous best of 106.

The strategy also stressed the need for training athletes in cultural etiquette, essential for participation in Japan's sensitive environment. With ambitious goals set for future Olympic Games, including a significant medal haul by 2048, the government has proposed new reforms in coaching and sports governance to ensure sustained success and international competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)