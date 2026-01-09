Left Menu

IOA Doubles Grants for National Sports Federations in Major Reform

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to double the annual grants for National Sports Federations to Rs 20 lakh. Further, state Olympic bodies will also receive an increased annual grant. The AGM emphasized strengthening athlete representation and introduced governance reforms for greater transparency.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced a significant increase in funding for National Sports Federations (NSFs), doubling their annual grants from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. State Olympic bodies will also benefit from an increase, receiving Rs 10 lakh annually.

This decision was made during the IOA's Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking the first such meeting since March 2023. The AGM brought together athletes, NSF representatives, and IOA office-bearers to review recent achievements and outline future strategies for India's Olympic movement.

Key discussions included governance reforms, athlete welfare, and digital modernization, with an emphasis on empowering athletes and enhancing operational efficiency. The meeting concluded with a tribute to past IOA presidents and a commitment to uphold the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

