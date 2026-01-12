Sports Highlights: From Hornets' Domination to Malinin's Triumph
A summary of current sports events includes the Hornets' massive win over the Jazz, Malinin's victory at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Poland's United Cup triumph, and other notable sports developments such as Notre Dame's legal dispute, Kittle's injury, and updates on NFL and MLB signings.
The Charlotte Hornets delivered a stunning performance, leading by up to 57 points against the Utah Jazz, culminating in a 150-95 victory. LaMelo Ball was pivotal, scoring 17 points with five 3-pointers. The game marked the second-largest win margin in the team's history.
Ilia Malinin, a standout figure skater, secured his fourth consecutive national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Meanwhile, Poland clinched its first United Cup final win against Switzerland, with help from Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek in their respective matches.
In other sports news, Notre Dame has denied battery claims against coach Marcus Freeman, while the Atlanta Falcons interviewed Kevin Stefanski for a coaching role. Injuries and player signings also made headlines, with George Kittle's Achilles injury and Pierce Johnson joining the Cincinnati Reds bullpen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- NBA
- Hornets
- Jazz
- figure skating
- Malinin
- United Cup
- Notre Dame
- Marcus Freeman
- NFL
ALSO READ
Ilia Malinin Leads Gold-Hungry U.S. Figure Skating Team to Milano Cortina
Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play
Amber Glenn Triumphs at U.S. Figure Skating Championships with Thrilling Performance
Poland Triumphs Over Australia in United Cup Thriller