Sports Highlights: From Hornets' Domination to Malinin's Triumph

The Charlotte Hornets delivered a stunning performance, leading by up to 57 points against the Utah Jazz, culminating in a 150-95 victory. LaMelo Ball was pivotal, scoring 17 points with five 3-pointers. The game marked the second-largest win margin in the team's history.

Ilia Malinin, a standout figure skater, secured his fourth consecutive national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Meanwhile, Poland clinched its first United Cup final win against Switzerland, with help from Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek in their respective matches.

In other sports news, Notre Dame has denied battery claims against coach Marcus Freeman, while the Atlanta Falcons interviewed Kevin Stefanski for a coaching role. Injuries and player signings also made headlines, with George Kittle's Achilles injury and Pierce Johnson joining the Cincinnati Reds bullpen.

