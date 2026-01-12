Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

In the latest update from the world of Asian football, Al-Hilal has extended their lead in the Saudi Pro League by four points, thanks to a decisive 3-0 victory over Al-Hazem. Stars Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, and Darwin Nunez were instrumental in claiming the win for the team. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr faltered with a 2-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty.

In the A-League, Auckland FC secured their top spot with a 2-0 win against Brisbane Roar. The New Zealand team remains two points ahead of Sydney FC, who also celebrated a 3-0 victory over Macarthur FC with standout performances from Piero Quispe and Victor Campuzano.

Elsewhere, Nick Montgomery, former coach of the Central Coast Mariners, has been appointed as head coach at Chinese club Beijing Guoan. Meanwhile, K League champions Jeonbuk Motors have signed defender Park Ji-soo, bolstering their lineup amidst a coaching and player reshuffle.