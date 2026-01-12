Left Menu

Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

Al-Hilal tops Saudi Pro League while Auckland FC maintains A-League dominance. Ex-Mariners coach Nick Montgomery takes over at Beijing Guoan, and Jeonbuk Motors strengthens their defense with Park Ji-soo. The week in Asian football saw key performances and leadership changes impacting leagues across the continent.

Updated: 12-01-2026 07:07 IST
In the latest update from the world of Asian football, Al-Hilal has extended their lead in the Saudi Pro League by four points, thanks to a decisive 3-0 victory over Al-Hazem. Stars Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, and Darwin Nunez were instrumental in claiming the win for the team. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr faltered with a 2-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty.

In the A-League, Auckland FC secured their top spot with a 2-0 win against Brisbane Roar. The New Zealand team remains two points ahead of Sydney FC, who also celebrated a 3-0 victory over Macarthur FC with standout performances from Piero Quispe and Victor Campuzano.

Elsewhere, Nick Montgomery, former coach of the Central Coast Mariners, has been appointed as head coach at Chinese club Beijing Guoan. Meanwhile, K League champions Jeonbuk Motors have signed defender Park Ji-soo, bolstering their lineup amidst a coaching and player reshuffle.

