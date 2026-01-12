Left Menu

Laxmi Ratan Shukla and SIR Hearing: Cricket and Controversies

Former India cricketer and Bengal team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla missed an SIR hearing due to his commitment to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Scheduled for a January 7 hearing, Shukla, a former politician, plans to comply with summons on return. Concurrently, protests arose against the SIR process’s pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:58 IST
Laxmi Ratan Shukla and SIR Hearing: Cricket and Controversies
Laxmi Ratan Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer and current Bengal team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was unable to attend his scheduled hearing for the Special Investigation Report (SIR) process, as he was in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, officials revealed on Monday.

Shukla, who played briefly for India in 1999, was set to attend a January 7 hearing, though he plans to comply with the summons once back. Shukla, who has previously served as a legislator and minister of state for sports, retired from politics in 2022. He follows Mohammed Shami as the second Bengal cricketer summoned for the SIR review.

Meanwhile, former footballers gathered at Dharmatala to protest outside Bhawanipur Club, criticizing the SIR process for harassment by attempting to conclude two years' worth of investigation in just two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global
3
Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Victory

Grace Harris's Power-Hitting Leads RCB to Stellar Women's Premier League Vic...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

Market Turmoil as Federal Reserve Politics Clash with Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026