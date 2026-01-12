Laxmi Ratan Shukla and SIR Hearing: Cricket and Controversies

Former Indian cricketer and current Bengal team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was unable to attend his scheduled hearing for the Special Investigation Report (SIR) process, as he was in Rajkot for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, officials revealed on Monday.

Shukla, who played briefly for India in 1999, was set to attend a January 7 hearing, though he plans to comply with the summons once back. Shukla, who has previously served as a legislator and minister of state for sports, retired from politics in 2022. He follows Mohammed Shami as the second Bengal cricketer summoned for the SIR review.

Meanwhile, former footballers gathered at Dharmatala to protest outside Bhawanipur Club, criticizing the SIR process for harassment by attempting to conclude two years' worth of investigation in just two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)