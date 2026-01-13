Left Menu

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick takes over as interim manager of Manchester United after a deal in principle was reached. The former player inherits a struggling team, seventh in the Premier League, and is set to face Manchester City in his first match. Carrick's familiarity with the club could be pivotal.

13-01-2026
Manchester United has reached an agreement in principle for Michael Carrick to assume the role of interim manager until the season's end, according to a club source on Tuesday. Carrick, a former Middlesbrough manager and United player, faces a challenging debut with a derby against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 44-year-old Carrick steps in at a turbulent time as United languishes in seventh place in the Premier League, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, and is already out of both domestic cup competitions. Their FA Cup elimination by Brighton & Hove Albion cemented their fate, ensuring just 40 games this season—their shortest since 1914-15.

This role marks Carrick's return to a familiar position, having previously served as caretaker manager in 2021 following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. According to British media, both Carrick and Solskjaer were candidates for this interim role once more.

