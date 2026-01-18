Left Menu

Cricket Matches Return to Chinnaswamy: Conditional Approval Granted

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced conditional approval for cricket matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following a detailed inspection and committee recommendations, the Karnataka State Cricket Association must complete all mandated safety modifications to host future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:33 IST
The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced that M Chinnaswamy Stadium can host cricket matches on a conditional basis. This decision follows a high-level committee's recommendations to ensure compliance with stringent safety norms.

The committee, established on Justice John Michael Cunha's suggestions, conducted a thorough inspection and deemed it necessary for the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to meet specific conditions before any events could take place. These modifications are expected to be executed promptly as KSCA has assured the state of its commitment.

In light of last June's tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL celebrations, this conditional approval comes as a rigorous measure. The government will re-evaluate the stadium before any scheduled matches to verify compliance with all safety conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

