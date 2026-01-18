Carlos Alcaraz Begins Grand Slam Quest with Dominant Win

Carlos Alcaraz launched his pursuit of a career Grand Slam with an emphatic victory over unseeded Australian Adam Walton, securing a 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 win in the Australian Open's first round. Demonstrating formidable power and precision, the world number one captivated the Rod Laver Arena audience.

Alcaraz, at 22, seeks to surpass Don Budge's record by becoming the youngest to clinch all four major singles titles. Reflecting on the match, Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with his performance while acknowledging Walton's formidable baseline game and challenging rallies.

With a newly enhanced serve reminiscent of Novak Djokovic's style, Alcaraz sealed the first set decisively. Despite a second-set tiebreak setback, he unleashed an aggressive game to secure victory and advance to a second-round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

(With inputs from agencies.)