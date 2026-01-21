Left Menu

Ivan Toney's Hat-Trick Propels Al-Ahli to Sixth Consecutive Win

Ivan Toney's stunning hat-trick led Al-Ahli to a 4-1 victory over Al-Khaleej, marking their sixth consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League. Toney continues his impressive scoring streak, aiming for an England squad return. Al-Ahli holds the second position, trailing Al-Hilal in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:19 IST
Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney showcased his remarkable form with a hat-trick, steering Al-Ahli to a confident 4-1 win against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday. This victory marks their sixth straight triumph, cementing Toney's position as a key player in the league.

The game began with Greece winger Georgios Masouras putting Al-Khaleej ahead in the 19th minute. However, Toney equalised in the 59th minute and added another goal in the 67th minute, following up a rebound after Galeno's shot was initially saved.

Toney sealed his hat-trick after connecting with a headed pass from Riyad Mahrez, with the goal confirmed after a thorough VAR review. Rayan Hamed later extended Al-Ahli's lead, securing the team's fourth goal. Toney is now just one goal short of the league's top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

