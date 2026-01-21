Left Menu

Countdown to the America's Cup in Naples: New Zealand's Defense Awaits

The America's Cup final series is set to take place in Naples next July, with reigning champions New Zealand ready to defend their title. Four teams are currently preparing to challenge them, although more teams may enter before the January deadline.

The prestigious America's Cup will have its final series in Naples starting July 10 next year, with defending champions New Zealand recently announcing the location. The team has consecutively won the last three editions and will face off against a yet-to-be-decided challenger.

The challenge event that determines who will compete with New Zealand will also be staged in Naples. Four ambitious teams are currently lined up: Britain's, Italy's Luna Rossa, Switzerland's Tudor Team Alinghi, and France's K-Challenge. There is a possibility of additional teams joining before the deadline at the end of January.

These developments set the stage for what promises to be an electrifying competition as New Zealand aims to retain their title amidst strong opposition. The anticipation builds as teams prepare for their chance to make history. (Written by Keith Weir, edited by Alvise Armellini)

