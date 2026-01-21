Diplomatic Challenges Await IOC and Coventry as 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Loom

Olympic leader Kirsty Coventry announced on Wednesday her anticipation to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance at next month's Winter Games opening in Milan, though no formal contact has yet occurred with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Elected ten months ago as the first female president of the International Olympic Committee, Coventry's diplomatic engagement with Trump is highly anticipated, as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics face geopolitical challenges. These include visa bans affecting various national teams.

Coventry emphasized the IOC's commitment to sports over politics, citing the organization's ongoing monitoring of geopolitical developments as crucial for maintaining the Olympic movement's neutrality and international cooperation.

