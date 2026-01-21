Left Menu

Diplomatic Challenges Await IOC and Coventry as 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Loom

Kirsty Coventry, the first female president of the International Olympic Committee, is preparing to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Milan Winter Games opening. Diplomatic hurdles lie ahead as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics approach, particularly given visa bans affecting several participating nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:51 IST
Olympics
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Olympic leader Kirsty Coventry announced on Wednesday her anticipation to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance at next month's Winter Games opening in Milan, though no formal contact has yet occurred with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Elected ten months ago as the first female president of the International Olympic Committee, Coventry's diplomatic engagement with Trump is highly anticipated, as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics face geopolitical challenges. These include visa bans affecting various national teams.

Coventry emphasized the IOC's commitment to sports over politics, citing the organization's ongoing monitoring of geopolitical developments as crucial for maintaining the Olympic movement's neutrality and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

