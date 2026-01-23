Left Menu

Saina Nehwal: A Golden Chapter in Indian Badminton

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised Saina Nehwal for her significant impact on Indian badminton. He highlighted her hard work, perseverance, and determination, which have inspired many young players. Naidu expressed pride in Nehwal placing Indian badminton on the global stage and wished her success post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:08 IST
Saina Nehwal: A Golden Chapter in Indian Badminton
Saina Nehwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendation on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded shuttler Saina Nehwal for her stellar contributions to Indian badminton, acknowledging her role in elevating the sport to the global arena through her remarkable achievements.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized how Nehwal's journey epitomizes hard work, perseverance, and determination, serving as an inspiration to the younger generation aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

In a social media post, he expressed immense pride in Nehwal's accomplishments, highlighting that she has written a 'golden chapter' in Indian badminton history and thanked her while wishing her success in her future endeavors after retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

 India
2
India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

 India
3
Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

 Global
4
India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026