Saina Nehwal: A Golden Chapter in Indian Badminton

In a commendation on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded shuttler Saina Nehwal for her stellar contributions to Indian badminton, acknowledging her role in elevating the sport to the global arena through her remarkable achievements.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized how Nehwal's journey epitomizes hard work, perseverance, and determination, serving as an inspiration to the younger generation aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

In a social media post, he expressed immense pride in Nehwal's accomplishments, highlighting that she has written a 'golden chapter' in Indian badminton history and thanked her while wishing her success in her future endeavors after retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)