Guardiola Defends Haaland Amid Goal Drought - City Eyes Key Champions League Win
Pep Guardiola defends Erling Haaland's recent goal drought, attributing it to insufficient team support. Ahead of crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray, Manchester City needs Haaland's revitalized form to secure a spot in the top eight. The team grapples with key player absences, aiming to bounce back from previous setbacks.
Pep Guardiola has come to the defense of star striker Erling Haaland amid his surprising goal drought, suggesting that the responsibility lies with his teammates. Haaland has managed just one goal in nine matches, a notable deviation from his earlier record-breaking form.
Guardiola insists that once the team creates more opportunities, Haaland will find the back of the net consistently. He remains confident in Haaland's ability to score throughout his career, emphasizing the importance of support from the team.
As Manchester City prepares for a critical Champions League clash with Galatasaray, they aim for a victory to avoid the playoff route. The team faces challenges with injuries and suspensions, as key players are sidelined or unavailable, putting additional pressure on their performance.
