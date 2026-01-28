Australia's Cricket Campaign Amidst Pakistan's Uncertainty for T20 World Cup

The Australian cricket team, captained by Mitchell Marsh, touched down in Lahore on Wednesday for a critical three-match T20I series. This marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan, seen as their final step of preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is shrouded in uncertainty regarding their participation.

Pakistan's involvement in the World Cup, scheduled to commence on February 7, remains under deliberation, awaiting a government nod. Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi discussed matters with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, noting that all options are on the table, with a decision anticipated by Friday or the following Monday.

Complications ensue as the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to replace Bangladesh with Scotland, due to security concerns from Bangladesh over playing in India. Meanwhile, Pakistan announced its squad, largely unchanged except for the omission of pacer Muhammad Wasim Jr, who remains available for the Australia series.

Australia, however, arrived without some seasoned players such as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are recuperating from injuries. Despite this, the team remains formidable with Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis, all of whom played significant roles in the previous Ashes series.

