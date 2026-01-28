Sports Headlines: Trades, Triumphs, and Tensions

The New York Islanders have bolstered their lineup by acquiring forward Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils. The trade also sees the Islanders gaining valuable future draft picks.

In business news, NFL star Travis Kelce strengthens ties with Sleep Number by acquiring a stake in the company, aiming to bring fresh appeal to the brand's customer outreach.

Amid debate, President Donald Trump defends Bill Belichick, asserting the latter's first-ballot Hall of Fame case following his surprising exclusion this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)