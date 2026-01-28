Left Menu

Williams Skips Barcelona: A Strategic Move or Setback?

Williams F1 Team will miss the Barcelona shakedown, opting to prioritize preparations for Bahrain testing. Speculations about crash test failures were denied, with the team citing focus on performance with their highly complex car under new regulations. The decision ensures readiness for the F1 season start in Australia.

In a surprising development, Williams has opted out of the Formula One shakedown in Barcelona, marking a strategic decision to focus on preparations for the upcoming Bahrain tests. Team boss James Vowles addressed media speculations, refuting claims of crash test issues and emphasizing their readiness for the new F1 season.

The former champions are missing from the Circuit de Catalunya this week, but Vowles assures that Williams has successfully passed all necessary FIA crash tests. Their choice to skip Barcelona stems from their determination to enhance performance under new regulations, rather than compromising the car's integrity with limited spare parts and updates.

With a car three times more complex than previous models, Williams is working tirelessly to manage the increased load on their systems. Vowles remains confident, despite minor setbacks, and looks ahead to the Australian Grand Prix as their starting line. The team aims to build on last season's strong fifth place in the standings.

