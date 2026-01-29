Safonov's Chance for PSG's Top Goalkeeper Spot Uncertain After Newcastle Draw

Matvei Safonov did little to solidify his position as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) first-choice goalkeeper during a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Wednesday's Champions League clash. Despite being chosen over Lucas Chevalier by PSG coach Luis Enrique, it's uncertain if this selection was temporary or a permanent move.

PSG's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed as Newcastle's Joe Willock took advantage of Marquinhos' error to score. This lapse contributed to PSG's failure to qualify automatically for the last 16. Instead, both teams now face the playoffs to advance further in the competition.

Lucas Chevalier, previously erratic since his transfer from Lille, was replaced following inconsistent performances. Despite his better passing abilities compared to Gianluigi Donnarumma, Chevalier's vulnerability on crosses prompted Enrique to experiment with Safonov, whose future role remains uncertain.

