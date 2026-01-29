Left Menu

Safonov's Chance for PSG's Top Goalkeeper Spot Uncertain After Newcastle Draw

Matvei Safonov's candidacy as PSG's primary goalkeeper remains unclear after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League. Safonov, replacing Lucas Chevalier, faced scrutiny after a conceded goal. Both teams failed to secure top-eight positions, heading into playoffs. Safonov's role remains in question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:45 IST
Safonov's Chance for PSG's Top Goalkeeper Spot Uncertain After Newcastle Draw
  • Country:
  • France

Matvei Safonov did little to solidify his position as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) first-choice goalkeeper during a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Wednesday's Champions League clash. Despite being chosen over Lucas Chevalier by PSG coach Luis Enrique, it's uncertain if this selection was temporary or a permanent move.

PSG's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed as Newcastle's Joe Willock took advantage of Marquinhos' error to score. This lapse contributed to PSG's failure to qualify automatically for the last 16. Instead, both teams now face the playoffs to advance further in the competition.

Lucas Chevalier, previously erratic since his transfer from Lille, was replaced following inconsistent performances. Despite his better passing abilities compared to Gianluigi Donnarumma, Chevalier's vulnerability on crosses prompted Enrique to experiment with Safonov, whose future role remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026