Left Menu

New Leadership Era: Sophie Molineux Helm's Australian Women's Cricket

Sophie Molineux takes over Alyssa Healy as the Australian women's cricket captain. Her leadership begins with a home series against India. With significant international experience, Molineux aims to uphold Australia's cricket legacy amid her predecessors' retirement. Tahlia McGrath and Ash Gardner will support her in vice-captain roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:33 IST
New Leadership Era: Sophie Molineux Helm's Australian Women's Cricket
Sophie Molineux in action during WPL. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant leadership transition within Australian women's cricket, Sophie Molineux has been appointed as the all-format captain, succeeding Alyssa Healy. Molineux will debut her captaincy in a multi-format home series against India, commencing on February 15. This development was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Thursday.

Molineux, a crucial figure in Australia's white-ball success since her international debut in March 2018, brings a wealth of experience. She was instrumental in Australia's victories in the ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020. "It's an honour to become Australian captain," expressed Molineux, highlighting her pride in following Healy's impactful leadership.

Cricket selector Shawn Flegler praised Molineux's proven domestic leadership and resilience, deeming her the fitting successor. Tahlia McGrath and Ash Gardner will serve as vice-captains, poised to support Molineux as Australia eyes upcoming key tournaments, including the T20 Women's World 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026