New Leadership Era: Sophie Molineux Helm's Australian Women's Cricket

In a significant leadership transition within Australian women's cricket, Sophie Molineux has been appointed as the all-format captain, succeeding Alyssa Healy. Molineux will debut her captaincy in a multi-format home series against India, commencing on February 15. This development was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Thursday.

Molineux, a crucial figure in Australia's white-ball success since her international debut in March 2018, brings a wealth of experience. She was instrumental in Australia's victories in the ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020. "It's an honour to become Australian captain," expressed Molineux, highlighting her pride in following Healy's impactful leadership.

Cricket selector Shawn Flegler praised Molineux's proven domestic leadership and resilience, deeming her the fitting successor. Tahlia McGrath and Ash Gardner will serve as vice-captains, poised to support Molineux as Australia eyes upcoming key tournaments, including the T20 Women's World 2026.

