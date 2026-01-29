Chaos on the Field: African Cup Final's Unprecedented Drama

Africa's soccer governing body has imposed heavy fines totaling over $1 million on Senegal and Morocco's soccer federations following a controversial African Cup final marked by chaos and penalties. The penalties announced on Wednesday also include bans for players and the Senegalese coach.

The tumultuous final, held on January 18 in Rabat, saw Senegal clinch the title against the host nation Morocco amid protests and a walk-off led by Senegal coach Pape Thiaw. Thiaw, influential in the walk-off after a disputed penalty, received a five-game ban and a hefty fine of $100,000 for misconduct.

Despite an appeal by Morocco to reverse Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory due to the walk-off, the soccer body upheld the result. The match was reportedly marred by on-field brawls, spectator attempts to storm the field, and interference by Moroccan ball boys, leading to substantial fines for unsporting conduct.

