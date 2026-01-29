Left Menu

The Global Pitch UAE: A Groundbreaking Collaboration with Yuvraj Singh

Bien-être Consulting partners with Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence to launch 'The Global Pitch UAE,' a exclusive seven-day cricket camp in April 2026. This event offers brands an opportunity for direct sports association with hundred international athletes and features Yuvraj Singh leading high-impact training sessions.

Bien-être Consulting, in partnership with Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence, is launching an exclusive seven-day cricket camp called 'The Global Pitch UAE.' Scheduled from April 14 to April 20, 2026, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, this event promises to be a unique opportunity for brands seeking enhanced visibility and impact in the sports industry.

Led by the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the camp will feature over 100 young athletes from more than 10 countries, offering a dynamic environment for sports engagement and brand association. Sheetal Kharka, Founder of Bien-être Consulting, emphasizes the inclusive nature of this high-profile event, which aims to foster connections with a purpose, including promoting women cricketers.

The collaboration provides an innovative platform for brands to integrate into the cricketing world without the high costs typically associated with such endeavors. Bien-être Consulting will spearhead all outreach and sponsorship initiatives, offering a comprehensive range of brand interaction touchpoints. Interested parties can visit Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence online or contact Bien-être Consulting directly for more information.

