Chennaiyin FC Strengthens Midfield with Mohammed Ali Bemammer Signing

Chennaiyin FC has signed Mohammed Ali Bemammer, an experienced Moroccan defensive midfielder, to strengthen their midfield for the upcoming season. With over 300 career appearances, Bemammer brings valuable experience, having played in the Indian Super League and for the Moroccan national team. His leadership and skills are expected to bolster Chennaiyin FC's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:36 IST
Mohammed Ali Bemammer
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC announced the acquisition of seasoned Moroccan defensive midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer, enhancing their midfield lineup for the forthcoming season. The 36-year-old Bemammer boasts an extensive career with over 300 senior appearances, including significant contributions to the Indian Super League.

Bemammer, a former Morocco international with 11 caps and two goals, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the club, aiming to contribute towards winning titles. Known for his physical dominance and strategic play, he is expected to provide crucial stability and protection in midfield.

The veteran's impressive track record includes victories such as the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup. Head coach Clifford Miranda praised Bemammer's ability to maintain possession, disrupt opponent plays, and initiate offensive transitions, highlighting his leadership qualities and strong character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

