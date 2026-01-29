Left Menu

Disgruntled Sports Icons: India's Citizenship Queue

Mehtab Hossain, ex-Indian footballer, is summoned for an electoral roll hearing, questioning the need for athletes to verify citizenship despite their national representation. He voices concern about the process's hardship, especially for the elderly. He's not alone, as other sports figures face similar scrutiny.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:47 IST
Mehtab Hossain, a former Indian footballer who once wore the national jersey with pride, has been summoned for a hearing amidst the Special Investigation Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. A poll panel official confirmed the news on Thursday.

Hossain, who captained both Kolkata's Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, has expressed frustration over the requirement for sportspersons, who have served the nation, to prove their citizenship. The summons comes as a result of discrepancies noted in documents related to his mother. Despite being a registered voter in Mallikpur, his native place, Hossain is troubled by this administrative ordeal.

The former midfielder, now coaching Sundarban Auto FC in preparation for the Bengal Super League semis, advocates for an alternative approach. He highlights the strain placed on elderly and seriously ill individuals also undergoing the process. Hossain joins a list of sports figures, including pacer Mohammed Shami and ex-cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who have faced similar hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

