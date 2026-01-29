Left Menu

Shanghai Port Begins Title Defense Amid CSL Sanctions

Shanghai Port starts its Chinese Super League title defense with a five-point penalty imposed after a football-related gambling probe. Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Tiger face a 10-point deduction each, while other clubs like Qingdao Hainiu face lesser penalties. Total fines range from 200,000 to 1 million yuan.

Shanghai Port will commence their Chinese Super League title defense facing a five-point penalty due to sanctions announced by the Chinese FA. They are among nine top-flight clubs penalized, with Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Tiger receiving harsher 10-point deductions.

The penalties stem from an investigation into gambling and match manipulation, officially reported by state news agency Xinhua. Qingdao Hainiu will start with a seven-point deficit, while Henan FC and Shandong Taishan were each docked six points.

Other clubs, including Wuhan Three Towns, Shandong Taishan, Zhejiang FC, and Beijing Guoan, along with Shanghai Port, will begin the season on minus five points. The Chinese FA declared fines between 200,000 and one million yuan and lifetime bans for 73 individuals, including former CFA President Chen Xuyuan and ex-coach Li Tie.

