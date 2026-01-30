Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after Vonn crashes

U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey ‌Vonn crashed out of the last women's World Cup downhill before the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday, ⁠with the gold medal favourite in obvious discomfort as she got back on her skis. Organisers cancelled the race in worsening conditions, with snow falling ​and Vonn the sixth and last of those out of the ‍start hut.

Organisers cancelled the race in worsening conditions, with snow falling ​and Vonn the sixth and last of those out of the ‍start hut. The 41-year-old, in winning form as she prepared for an age-defying Olympic comeback next week, lost her balance and crashed into the side netting, with her ⁠airbag ‌inflating.

Vonn was able ⁠to get back up on her skis but was seemingly in some pain from ‍her left leg, stopping at one point to clutch her knee. She was ​comforted at the finish by teammate Jacqueline Wiles.

Three of the first ⁠six skiers down the piste, shortened due to weather conditions with snow falling steadily, ⁠crashed. Vonn had bib number six. Austrian Nina Ortlieb was able to ski away but Norway's Marte Monsen was less fortunate.

Clutching her knees ⁠after being freed from the netting, Monsen was strapped into a stretcher ⁠and carried away ‌with a bloodied face. The first training run for the women's Olympic downhill is scheduled for Wednesday.

