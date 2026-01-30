Liverpool right-back Frimpong to miss ''a few weeks'' with muscle injury

Left Menu

Hes out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought he would be out, manager Arne Slot said of Frimpong, an offseason signing who was seen as a long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sixth-place Liverpool hosts Newcastle on Saturday as the focus for Slot, who guided the club to the Premier League title last season, has turned to a top-four finish.

Liverpool's defensive worries intensified Friday when right-back Jeremie Frimpong was ruled out for several weeks because of a muscle injury. The Netherlands international, who has dealt with several injuries in his first season at Anfield, pulled up early in Liverpool's 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. He was replaced by midfielder Wataru Endo. ''He's out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought he would be out,'' manager Arne Slot said of Frimpong, an offseason signing who was seen as a long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Slot didn't specify but Frimpong's injury appeared to be either his groin or hamstring. Slot's team was already thin at right back after Conor Bradley sustained a season-ending knee injury in early January. Sixth-place Liverpool hosts Newcastle on Saturday as the focus for Slot, who guided the club to the Premier League title last season, has turned to a top-four finish. Liverpool trails first-place Arsenal by 14 points. Among other defenders, Joe Gomez remains out but Ibrahima Konaté will be in the squad Saturday, Slot said, while midfielder Curtis Jones will be available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

