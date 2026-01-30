Liverpool right-back Frimpong to miss ''a few weeks'' with muscle injury

Liverpool's defensive worries intensified Friday when right-back Jeremie Frimpong was ruled out for several weeks because of a muscle injury. The Netherlands international, who has dealt with several injuries in his first season at Anfield, pulled up early in Liverpool's 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. He was replaced by midfielder Wataru Endo. ''He's out for a few weeks but not as bad as we thought he would be out,'' manager Arne Slot said of Frimpong, an offseason signing who was seen as a long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Slot didn't specify but Frimpong's injury appeared to be either his groin or hamstring. Slot's team was already thin at right back after Conor Bradley sustained a season-ending knee injury in early January. Sixth-place Liverpool hosts Newcastle on Saturday as the focus for Slot, who guided the club to the Premier League title last season, has turned to a top-four finish. Liverpool trails first-place Arsenal by 14 points. Among other defenders, Joe Gomez remains out but Ibrahima Konaté will be in the squad Saturday, Slot said, while midfielder Curtis Jones will be available.

