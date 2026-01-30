UPDATE 2-Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after U.S. great Vonn crashes

U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the last women's World Cup downhill before the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday, with the gold ⁠medal favourite in obvious discomfort as she got back on her skis.

Organisers cancelled the race in worsening conditions with snow falling and Vonn, leader of the downhill standings, the sixth and last of those out of the start hut. The 41-year-old, in winning form as she ​prepared for an age-defying Olympic comeback next week, lost her balance and crashed into the side netting, with her airbag inflating. Vonn ‍was able to get back up on her skis but was seemingly in pain from her left leg, stopping at one point to clutch her knee.

She was comforted at the finish by teammate Jacqueline Wiles. Three of the first six skiers down the piste, shortened due to weather conditions with snow falling steadily, crashed.

Vonn had bib ⁠number ‌six as the first of the ⁠seeded racers at Crans-Montana in Switzerland. NORWAY'S MONSEN HURT

Austrian Nina Ortlieb was able to ski away but Norway's Marte Monsen was less fortunate. Clutching her knees after being freed ‍from the netting, Monsen was strapped into a stretcher and carried away with a bloodied face.

The first training run for the women's Olympic downhill is ​scheduled for Wednesday. "Lindsey Vonn fell in the downhill and is being evaluated," a U.S. Ski federation spokesperson told Reuters.

Any injury ⁠at this late point, with the downhill scheduled for February 8 and little time for recovery, will be a major concern. The speed queen has been billed as one of ⁠the standout stars of the Games and she and teammate Mikaela Shiffrin are the two most successful female skiers in World Cup history with a combined 192 wins between them.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic champion, has been on the podium five times in five ⁠downhills this season prior to Friday, with two wins, a second place and two thirds. The four-times overall World Cup champion, with 84 ⁠wins, returned in 2024 after nearly ‌six years out and following successful knee surgery. "I'm physically in possibly the best shape I've ever been in, which is fun, and my body doesn't hurt. So I think that's the best part ⁠of all," she said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)