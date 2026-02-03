England U19 Sets Stage for Epic Semi-Final Against Australia with a Challenging Target

In a gripping semi-final clash in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, the England Under 19 team set a challenging target of 278 runs for their archrivals Australia. The match took place at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

England skipper Thomas Rew spearheaded his team's innings with an impressive 110-run knock, reaching his century in the 39th over. His innings were punctuated by 14 boundaries and a six. Opting to bat first in this must-win encounter, England faced initial setbacks when opener Ben Dawkins fell early to seamer Will Byrom after making just one run.

Ben Mayes and Joseph Moores stabilized the innings, contributing a 50-run partnership before Australia struck back. A successive wicket dented England's progress temporarily until Rew and Caleb Falconer steadied the ship with a valuable 135-run fourth-wicket stand. Despite a late Australian bowling push, England managed to accumulate a fighting total of 277 runs, driven by Farhan Ahmed's unbeaten 28.

England is now determined to stop Australia before reaching the target, and secure a place in the final, aiming for their second title victory. The young English squad hopes to join the ranks of cricket powerhouses like India, Australia, and others as titleholders.

