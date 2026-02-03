Netherlands Cricket Team Sets Sights on Consistent Success at T20 World Cup

The Netherlands cricket team aims to shift from sporadic upsets to consistent success at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, according to all-rounder Bas de Leede. Renowned for their giant-killing acts, the Dutch are prioritizing consistency across various playing conditions and phases, with adaptability as a cornerstone of their strategy.

De Leede highlights the significance of transforming strengths into 'super strengths,' stressing mental and technical consistency. With preparation camps focusing on varied soils, De Leede is ready to contribute in both innings while adhering to adaptable game plans. He also credits past World Cup experiences and a stable squad for enhancing their competitive edge.

Emphasizing the role of exposure to top-level cricket and the formative influence of his father, a former international player, De Leede stresses the team's ability to adapt to challenges, particularly against formidable opponents like India. The Netherlands' approach remains consistent, focusing on adaptability and resilience to navigate tournament pressures effectively.

