MCC Unveils 73 New Cricket Laws to Modernize and Ensure Fair Play

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has introduced 73 changes to cricket laws, effective from October. Key updates include mandatory completion of final overs, new ball categories, and legalizing laminated bats. The amendments aim to modernize the game and ensure inclusivity.

London | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:00 IST
MCC Unveils 73 New Cricket Laws to Modernize and Ensure Fair Play
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a sweeping revision of cricket laws, introducing 73 new changes designed to modernize the game and enhance inclusivity. These changes are set to take effect from October and represent the first comprehensive update since 2022.

Among the significant amendments is the mandatory completion of the final over in multi-day matches if a wicket falls. This change aims to preserve the drama and integrity of the game by ensuring play continues even if the conditions become more challenging for the batting side. Additionally, new ball size categories have been introduced for junior and women's cricket, with standardized margins ensuring consistency.

The MCC has also legalized the use of laminated bats in open-age cricket, responding to concerns over the rising costs of cricket bats worldwide. Furthermore, wicket-keepers will now be required to be wholly behind the stumps only after the ball is released, reflecting changes in fielder positioning in the DRS era. These updates, alongside new regulations on boundary catches and overthrows, mark a significant shift in cricket's regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

