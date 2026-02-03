Left Menu

Remembering Poland's Boxing Legend: Marian Kasprzyk

Polish boxing legend Marian Kasprzyk, who clinched gold at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight division, has passed away at 86. Known for his unconventional style, Kasprzyk also won a bronze medal in light welterweight at the 1960 Games and later worked as a coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:03 IST
Marian Kasprzyk, the celebrated Polish boxer who secured a gold medal in the welterweight category at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, has died at the age of 86, according to the Polish Boxing Association (PZB).

Renowned for his distinctive boxing style and strategic brilliance, Kasprzyk had an impressive career, representing Poland in three Olympic Games. His achievements include a bronze medal in the light welterweight division at the 1960 Rome Olympics. After retiring from competitive boxing, he dedicated his life to coaching and nurturing young athletes.

In a heartfelt statement, the PZB paid tribute to Kasprzyk, calling him a legendary figure in Polish boxing history whose contributions and character have left an indelible legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

