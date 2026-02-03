Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Captain Rodrigues Leads in WPL Showdown

Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Eliminator. The winner faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Both teams remain unchanged, setting up an exciting clash on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:09 IST
Delhi Capitals Captain Rodrigues Leads in WPL Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues made a strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Eliminator on Tuesday.

The high-stakes match sees both teams fielding unchanged lineups, ramping up the anticipation for the encounter.

The victorious side will proceed to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the league final scheduled for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026