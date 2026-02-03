Delhi Capitals Captain Rodrigues Leads in WPL Showdown
Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Eliminator. The winner faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Both teams remain unchanged, setting up an exciting clash on the field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues made a strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Eliminator on Tuesday.
The high-stakes match sees both teams fielding unchanged lineups, ramping up the anticipation for the encounter.
The victorious side will proceed to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the league final scheduled for Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)