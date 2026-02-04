Norwegian Football Federation Partners with Druid Sport for Indian Subcontinent Expansion

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Druid Sport as its official commercial representative in the Indian subcontinent, marking a strategic expansion of its global reach.

This collaboration aims to capitalize on the region's burgeoning interest in football, propelled by the NFF's rising international stature driven by stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. Druid Sport will spearhead the development and commercialization of regional sponsorship rights, offering brands across India unique opportunities to connect with Norway's national teams.

As the Indian subcontinent emerges as a pivotal football market with a large, youthful audience, the partnership presents a prime platform for brand engagement and long-term growth. Druid Sport's expertise and expanding presence promise to fortify Norway's ties with its growing fan base, enhancing commercial and cultural links.

