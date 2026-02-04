Left Menu

Ante Milicic Returns to Lead China's Women's Soccer Squad to Asian Cup Defense

Ante Milicic, previously burnt out from coaching in Australia during COVID, is now revitalized and ready to lead China in defending their Women's Asian Cup title. The tournament, hosted by Australia, will see China try to replicate past successes under new leadership in the competitive women's football scene.

Ante Milicic, who stepped away from the coaching limelight during the COVID period, has returned with renewed vigor to guide China's women's national team in their Asian Cup defense. Leaving a burnout phase behind, he aims to propel China to new heights in women's soccer.

Australia will host the Women's Asian Cup from March 1-21 across Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast. It's a significant event, following China's triumphant win over South Korea in India in 2022. Milicic, 51, stepped up to the role after Shui Qingxia's tenure ended when the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Currently based in Beijing, Milicic faces challenges as China rebuilds its reputation against leading European competitors. As his team prepares to meet rivals in the forthcoming tournament, Milicic remains optimistic about China's capabilities to achieve glory under his mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

