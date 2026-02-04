Left Menu

Franco Nones: Pioneering Italy's Winter Sports Legacy

Franco Nones, who famously won Italy's first cross-country skiing Olympic gold in 1968, will carry the Olympic flag at the forthcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Games. His historic victory brought prestige to Italy's Val di Fiemme, now a major hub for Nordic skiing on the international stage.

Franco Nones, the celebrated Italian cross-country skier, is set to mark a significant moment at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. Decades after securing Italy's first Olympic gold in the sport at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics, Nones will carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Games, featuring the first Olympic cross-country event in Val di Fiemme, coincide with the anniversary of Nones' groundbreaking victory, reinforcing the region's prominence in winter sports. Nones, born in the Trentino region, expressed his honor at being selected for this role, sharing duties with Martina Valcepina.

A pioneer in his field, Nones helped etch Val di Fiemme's name into the annals of winter sports, drawing respect from Nordic sporting nations. His legacy extends beyond his competitive achievements, as he and his Swedish wife founded a firm specializing in ski equipment.

