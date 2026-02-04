Left Menu

Winter Olympics Transformation: Embracing New Timelines and Sports

The Winter Olympics might shift from February to January to ensure colder weather and better snow conditions amid climate change. The IOC is also exploring incorporating summer sports to increase the Games' appeal. The move could influence the timing of the Paralympics and redefine winter sporting events.

Updated: 04-02-2026 18:27 IST
The Winter Olympics may soon experience a scheduling shift with the possibility of moving from February to January. This change is being considered to benefit from colder weather and more abundant snow, as the impact of climate change demands a reevaluation of winter sports events.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is contemplating this adjustment not only for snow reasons but also to affect the schedule of the Paralympics. The aim is to position the Paralympics in February, avoiding the strong sun of March that has been melting snow, causing complications for winter sports.

In response to the changing climate, the IOC is also looking into the integration of summer sports into the Winter Olympics to boost its popularity and revenue. June and cycling are potential candidates for addition, despite concerns from existing winter sports federations about market impacts.

