Winter Olympics Schedule Shake-Up: A New Era Beckons

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering moving the Winter Games to January to counter rising temperatures. This change may affect traditional sports schedules and coincide with major sports events like the NFL and NBA seasons. Discussions are ongoing under new IOC president Kirsty Coventry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday a potential shift in the Winter Games schedule, possibly moving the event to January, due to rising global temperatures. This proposal is part of ongoing discussions under the leadership of new IOC President Kirsty Coventry.

This change would mark a significant shift from the traditional February timeline, which has been observed since the 1964 Innsbruck Olympics. Such a move could disrupt the scheduling of World Cup races and events, while also clashing with major leagues like the NFL and NBA.

IOC members are currently engaged in reviews to make the Olympics 'Fit For The Future'. Further decisions about the schedule and potential additions of new sports to the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps will be made at subsequent meetings.

