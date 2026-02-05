Manchester City Triumphs in Carabao Cup Semifinals, Sets Up Arsenal Showdown

Manchester City has clinched a spot in the Carabao Cup final, overpowering Newcastle United with a 5-1 aggregate victory. The match, held over two legs, saw City secure a decisive 3-1 win in the second leg, thanks in large part to a brace from Omar Marmoush.

This triumph sets up a titanic showdown with Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on March 22. Initially leading 2-0 from the first leg, Manchester City reiterated their dominance with a strong performance that saw them double their advantage in the second leg. Omar Marmoush was instrumental, scoring twice, while Tijjani Reijnders contributed with an assisted goal.

Newcastle United managed to get on the score sheet with Anthony Elanga's strike, but it was insufficient to mount a comeback. Despite the victory, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola expressed frustration over the ineligibility of recent signing Marc Guehi for the final, as per Carabao Cup rule 6.4.2, which has sparked hopes for an appeal.

