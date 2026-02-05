Argentina's Kansas City Base: A Strategic Move for FIFA World Cup 2026

In a strategic move, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) declared on Thursday that the national team will be based in Kansas City for the majority of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The decision comes as Argentina prepares to defend their world title, starting against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, while subsequent matches against Austria and Jordan will be held in Arlington, Texas.

The AFA's statement praised Kansas City as the top choice after thorough site inspections, citing its proximity to Texas venues and superior amenities. This announcement sets the stage for an exciting tournament, also featuring global stars Messi and Ronaldo.

