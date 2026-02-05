Left Menu

Argentina's Kansas City Base: A Strategic Move for FIFA World Cup 2026

The Argentine Football Association announced that the national team will be based in Kansas City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with initial matches scheduled against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. This decision was influenced by logistics and the facilities available. Argentina's team leaders conducted several inspection trips before finalizing Kansas City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:31 IST
Defending FIFA WC champions Argentina. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

In a strategic move, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) declared on Thursday that the national team will be based in Kansas City for the majority of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The decision comes as Argentina prepares to defend their world title, starting against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, while subsequent matches against Austria and Jordan will be held in Arlington, Texas.

The AFA's statement praised Kansas City as the top choice after thorough site inspections, citing its proximity to Texas venues and superior amenities. This announcement sets the stage for an exciting tournament, also featuring global stars Messi and Ronaldo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

