Shooting League of India: Aiming for Global Impact with Strategic Realignment

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Shooting League of India (SLI) are revamping the inaugural season of India's first franchise shooting league, with the competition slated for later this year. This rescheduling aims to enhance long-term positioning, boost broadcasting impact, and enrich the overall fan experience.

Initially set for February in Delhi, the league will now allow greater alignment with the international shooting calendar, positioned after key events. The decision follows consultations with stakeholders like broadcast partners and franchises, ensuring the league becomes a centerpiece in India's sporting narrative as it awaits major international events in 2026.

The SLI plans to debut advanced broadcast technologies previously unseen in India, collaborating with expert partners to ensure a seamless viewing experience. Additionally, the league aims to expand sport accessibility through nationwide grassroots initiatives, city activations, and educational outreach, solidifying its fanbase even before commencement.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo emphasized realigning the season for maximum television exposure while returning shooters from key events as celebrated stars. NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh highlighted efforts to enhance the league's foundational structure and ensure a sustainable ecosystem benefiting the sport at all levels. (ANI)

