Shooting League of India: Aiming for Global Impact with Strategic Realignment

The Shooting League of India, backed by NRAI, revamps its debut season for enhanced positioning and viewer experience. Rescheduled to better align with international events, the league will harness cutting-edge broadcast technology to promote Indian shooting, alongside grassroots outreach to broaden the sport's reach across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:38 IST
Shooting League of India. (Photo: SLI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Shooting League of India (SLI) are revamping the inaugural season of India's first franchise shooting league, with the competition slated for later this year. This rescheduling aims to enhance long-term positioning, boost broadcasting impact, and enrich the overall fan experience.

Initially set for February in Delhi, the league will now allow greater alignment with the international shooting calendar, positioned after key events. The decision follows consultations with stakeholders like broadcast partners and franchises, ensuring the league becomes a centerpiece in India's sporting narrative as it awaits major international events in 2026.

The SLI plans to debut advanced broadcast technologies previously unseen in India, collaborating with expert partners to ensure a seamless viewing experience. Additionally, the league aims to expand sport accessibility through nationwide grassroots initiatives, city activations, and educational outreach, solidifying its fanbase even before commencement.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo emphasized realigning the season for maximum television exposure while returning shooters from key events as celebrated stars. NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh highlighted efforts to enhance the league's foundational structure and ensure a sustainable ecosystem benefiting the sport at all levels. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

