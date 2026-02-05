Teeing Up Success: Terry Clark Named New PGA CEO

Terry Clark, chief marketing officer at UnitedHealth Group, has been appointed as the CEO of PGA of America, succeeding Derek Sprague. This marks the second time in recent hires that the PGA has chosen a board member with business acumen for its top role.

Clark replaces Sprague who stepped down to focus on family. His appointment comes at a time of significant leadership changes within the PGA, which oversees the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. Notably, several executives, including Jeff Price and John Easterbrook, have left their roles recently.

Clark's appointment aims to bring stability and growth. He emphasizes enhancing PGA's major events and supporting its members, alongside maintaining strong partnerships. Kerry Haigh will serve as interim CEO until Clark officially assumes the role in March.

