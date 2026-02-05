Left Menu

India vs England: A Cricket Clash for the Ages

India's Under-19 cricket team, aiming for a record sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title, faces England in the finals. India relies on its strong batting line-up anchored by prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. England, led by top performers Ben Mayes and Manny Lumsden, poses a formidable challenge.

In a quest for a sixth title, India's Under-19 cricket team is set to face a resilient England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup finals on Friday. Boasting a swashbuckling batting line-up, India's hopes are pinned on prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a collective team performance.

India's journey has been remarkable, with a flawless record so far, stemming from a memorable triumph over Afghanistan in the semifinals. Batting stars Ayush Mhatre and Aaron George have found form just in time, while the Indian pace attack has proven effective.

Facing a tough English side that trounced defending champions Australia, India must be strategic. Prolific run-scorer Ben Mayes and bowler Manny Lumsden are England's key players. The match promises to be an exhilarating showdown of cricketing talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

