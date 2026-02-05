India's Hockey Squad Gears Up for FIH Pro League

Hockey India has officially named a 24-member squad for the opening leg of the FIH Pro League, set to take place in Rourkela, Odisha from February 10 to 15. The decision comes after a selection camp that initially featured 33 players.

The league's home leg will see India face international hockey powerhouses Argentina and Belgium. Head coach Craig Fulton emphasized the strategic blend of young and seasoned players, including new talents Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, and Amandeep, alongside veterans from the India A setup.

Highlighting the team's unwavering focus and readiness, Fulton stated, "The balance of youth and experience is crucial for us." Goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Pawan, along with captain Harmanpreet Singh, anchor a formidable lineup. The squad looks to improve on last season's eighth-place finish as they kick off their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)