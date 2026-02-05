India's Hockey Prodigies Set to Clash with Giants in FIH Men's Pro League

Hockey India has announced a formidable 24-member squad for the upcoming FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela leg, scheduled from February 10-15, 2026, at Odisha's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. This highly anticipated segment will see India face off against hockey powerhouses Argentina and Belgium, promising electrifying matches.

The Indian contingent showcases a strategic mix of youth and experience, with seasoned stalwarts and promising new talent in its ranks. Key figures include Suraj Karkera and Pawan as goalkeepers, and a strong defensive line featuring Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and the impressive Amandeep Lakra, fresh from his Hero Hockey India League triumph.

Midfield duties will be carried out by seasoned players like Rajinder Singh and emerging stars including Rosan Kujur, who earned his place after a stellar domestic performance. The forward line promises action with players like Abhishek and Mandeep Singh leading the attack. Coach Craig Fulton is optimistic about their prospects against international competitors.